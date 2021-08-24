Doctor at Wheeling Hospital says Ohio Valley hospitals will not be able to care for all COVID patients

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

As COVID cases ramp up in the Valley, a local doctor is pleading with everyone to do their part.

Dr. William Brocklehurst at Wheeling Hospital says the delta variant is even worse than the original strain.

Dr. Brocklehurst even had his feelings shared on social media, which went viral and can be read below.

“The patients we see, particularly the unvaccinated, seem to be sicker quicker, and we’re seeing a spike in those patients.” Dr. William Brocklehurst – Emergency Medicine at Wheeling Hospital

The same story is true across the country.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital’s CEO Douglass Harrison says numerous hospitals have been calling.

“Just this past weekend Wheeling Hospital was getting calls from Nebraska, from Oklahoma, from Texas, trying to look for ICU beds.” Douglass Harrison – CEO, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Dr. Brocklehurst said a few patients told him they wish they had gotten the vaccine.

“There does seem to be a lot of regret because it’s out of sight out of mind until it’s you.” Dr. William Brocklehurst – Emergency Medicine at Wheeling Hospital

He said children who contract COVID will not be able to be treated in the Ohio Valley.

“We don’t have a pediatric ICU in this Ohio Valley. A sick child who needs oxygen is going to be transferred because they have the potential to deteriorate.” Dr. William Brocklehurst – Emergency Medicine at Wheeling Hospital

And even the hospitals that could care for them are already in over their heads.

“Those facilities have already told us they’re becoming overwhelmed now. And this is before all schools are back in session and the real spike happens.” Dr. William Brocklehurst – Emergency Medicine at Wheeling Hospital

Dr. Brocklehurst said part of the problem is how well we did last year.

“One of the side effects of us doing such a good job last year is people don’t take it seriously now because we did the right things, and that’s why it wasn’t so bad here.” Dr. William Brocklehurst – Emergency Medicine at Wheeling Hospital

He said he feels compassion for anyone with the virus, but also feels angry that this is preventable.

“It just seems like everyone else has given up and we’re looking at and even worse surge here. It’s frustrating, it makes you angry. The compassion is still there but the anger is still there too that people would just give up.” Dr. William Brocklehurst – Emergency Medicine at Wheeling Hospital

He said the best thing you can do is to do what you’ve heard all along… even if youre against the vaccine.