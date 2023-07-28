WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grow Ohio Valley and WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital have teamed up in an effort to make local produce more available and convenient for local healthcare workers.

Beginning now through September, Grow Ohio Valley will set up a farmers’ market on the hospital’s campus from 11am to 2:30pm with various fresh produce items.

Healthcare is often associated with big, lifesaving, and heroic interventions – which is true – but the small steps matter just as much.

”Good health care starts with basic necessities, including healthy food and so we want people to get healthy food so they can stay healthy. What better way than to educate our employees on Grow Ohio Valley and also provide some good produce for them to take home with them today?” Deacon Paul Lim – Vice President for Mission Integration, Wheeling Hospital

”It’s supporting local people making a living off of doing what they love, which is farming. It also benefits everyone else because everyone that comes and shops from this market is participating in that community feeling.” Sarah Stec – Urban Farm Manager, Grow Ohio Valley

This event is open to all employees, outpatients, and family members of patients and the hope is to soon see the famers market at Reynold’s Memorial Hospital, as well.

The next markets on the schedule are on August 25th and September 29th on the Tower 4 patio at Wheeling Hospital.

