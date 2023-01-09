A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as on July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley.

6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after it was announced on January 5 that Wheeling Hospital will be the first hospital to stop accepting PEIA, while other hospitals have discussed it.

The letter in full can be found below:

Dear Governor Justice,

I hope this finds you well. As you know, Jim Kaufman , President and CEO of the West

Virginia Hospitals Association, recently announced that Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept

West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) effective July 1, 2023. As you are clearly aware, PEIA is the largest health insurance provider in om state. Additionally, WVU Medicine’s

Wheeling Hospital is an integral trauma hospital servicing the northern panhandle of om state. In fact, it is the only Level m trauma hospital located in the northern panhandle. It is clear that the issues outlined in this letter need resolved immediately. My constituents,

and the residents of the entire northern panhandle, are being severely harmed by this decision as an extraordinarily high percentage of my constituents rely on PEIA and WVU Medicine for their healthcare needs. The taxpayers of West Virginia are getting the short end of the stick because two state-funded entities are at odds with each other. Governor Justice, at the end of the day, no matter how complex the are, our mutual

constituents are losing substantial access to healthcare. Quite simply, this is government at its

worst and my constituents deserve better. These issues need addressed immediately. Accordingly, I am requesting that your office immediately coordinate and participate in a meeting involving all interested parties, and myself to address and resolve these very important issues. I look forward to working with everyone as we resolve these issues as soon as possible. Del. Charlie Reynolds, 6th District

PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia.

Wheeling Hospital will still accept Emergency Room PEIA patients after July 1st.