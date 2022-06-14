WVU Medicine at Wheeling Hospital is currently diverting patients due to power outages.

Wheeling Hospital currently says they are running on a generator and they are diverting trauma, STEMI, and maternity patients.

WVU Medicine at Wheeling Hospital spokesperson Thea Gompers says they are diverting patients to local hospitals.

Gompers says patients are receiving full care but no surgeries are being performed at this time.

Wheeling Hospital is only allowing 1 visitor per person at this time.

If you have a doctor’s appointment or outpatient surgery, patients will need to contact their doctor before coming to Wheeling Hospital.

