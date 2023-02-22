WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hospitals are experiencing a shortage of nurses across the nation following the COVID-19 pandemic with a new surge of travel nurses stepping away from bedside care.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is impacted just like every other hospital in the country.

The pandemic surely did not help with the nationwide nursing shortage, but hospitals have been projecting the scarcity of nurses since 2019 as the baby boomer generation of nurses began retiring.

There is a need for 194,000 nurses each year, and colleges and universities just don’t graduate that many.

However, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is taking steps to encourage more people to consider nursing as a profession.

Right now, there is a $15,000 sign-on bonus over the course of your first three years, tuition reimbursement, student loan assistance, and so much more.

“We here at Wheeling are recruiting hard like every other health care organization out there and we really know that this is a great place to be. We’re a bit under construction. We have a lot of new leadership here and a lot of great things going on for nurses. We are really empowering them at this time. We are doing residency programs and shared governance councils and it is just a wonderful time to come here, and later if you want to be at the bedside, if you want to be in management if you want to be in insurance sales – you can be anything you want to be if you’re a nurse, so there’s always a reason to become a nurse.” Jennifer Riley – Chief Nursing Officer, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

There is an uptick in students enrolling in nursing majors now following the pandemic, but with their main goal being to provide safe and quality care to every single one of their patients, patient flow has been one of the main detriments of the shortage.