WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital CEO says latest COVID 19 surge is due to unvaccinated people

On Monday WVU Health System announced that all clinical and non-clinical staff would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“This latest surge in COVID-19 patients that we are experiencing in our ER, outpatient clinics and hospital is primarily due to unvaccinated people,” Douglass Harrison, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital president and CEO, said. “We are very concerned about what the fall will bring with back-to-school activities and the spread of COVID-19 among our children. WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is not prepared to take an influx of children, and these children will most likely be transferred out of the area for care. Our ICUs are strained and our staffing shortages make this a true healthcare crisis.”Douglass Harrison