WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A number of area health professionals and first responders had the opportunity to learn how to improve trauma care throughout the region Friday.



WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital presented an Emergency Trauma Symposium at Wheeling Park’s White Palace.



The program offered continuing education credits for EMT’s, paramedics, nurses and physicians.



Topics included geriatric, brain and spine trauma and burn patient management.

“We reached out to out to the community to let them know what our capabilities are and also ask them to realize that they are actually part of the trauma care in this region.” Dr. Howard Shackelford, MD, Trauma Director, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital