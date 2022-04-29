WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A number of area health professionals and first responders had the opportunity to learn how to improve trauma care throughout the region Friday.
WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital presented an Emergency Trauma Symposium at Wheeling Park’s White Palace.
The program offered continuing education credits for EMT’s, paramedics, nurses and physicians.
Topics included geriatric, brain and spine trauma and burn patient management.
“We reached out to out to the community to let them know what our capabilities are and also ask them to realize that they are actually part of the trauma care in this region.”Dr. Howard Shackelford, MD, Trauma Director, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital
“Different area hospitals have different capabilities. For instance, we have 24-hour nurse surgical care at Wheeling. So it is important for the other area hospitals to know what our capabilities are for transfer reasons if they need to to get somebody to us fast.”Stephanie Isaly, Trauma Program Manager, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital