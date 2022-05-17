WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-If you or someone you know is a mother struggling with a substance use disorder, you’re not alone.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is offering a Perinatal Transition Program for them.

It supports pregnant and young mothers with many needs in life. The program helps them get into rehab programs, create healthy lifestyles, and also helps them with employment, housing, and education opportunities. They help moms through pregnancy and three years after the baby is born.

It does a lot of for the moms, and even more for their babies.

“With all of this… the hope is that healthy pregnancy creates a healthy baby and healthy family makes a healthy child and a good future for the family. So, it impacts the whole family to support this for the family.” Dr. Poornima Murthy, neonatologist

Just because you’re a mom dealing with substance use doesn’t necessarily mean you qualify for the program. You also have to have a baby born within the last 3 months.

If that’s you or someone you know, you can call (304) 243-3305 to get the help you need.