https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Wheeling Mayoral Candidate: Chris Hamm

Wheeling Mayoral Candidates

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The race for mayor in Wheeling is heating up with elections right around the corner.

Candidate Chris Hamm says his vision for the City of Wheeling is clear and concise: listen to the people.

If you don’t listen to the people, then you run a government that is basically run by one person—the mayor and the rest just counsel and if you’re not listening to the people, then you can make a lot of decisions that are introverted. I’ll call them self-inflicted wounds at times.

Chris Hamm, Wheeling mayor candidate

Hamm has already outlined a list of objectives that includes improving infrastructure and financial transparency. He says he wants to make the Friendly City a better and safer environment.

West Virginia elections will take place Tuesday, June 9.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter