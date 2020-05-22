WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The race for mayor in Wheeling is heating up with elections right around the corner.

Wheeling Mayoral Candidate Tony Domenick says his campaign is centered around taking action and getting results: the common good for the common man.

He plans to offer more support for veterans, address crime, and create a comprehensive coalition to fix homelessness.

Tackling flooding issues, focusing on small business, and looking into new business ventures are just some of the things he’s ready to get going on.

I don’t believe in tax and spend, there’s a lot of things that are going to be looked at and I want people to understand that I’m willing to work, not just listen, I’ve been listening for 27 years I’m not going to have a vision because my vision doesn’t matter, what matters is what is good and decent and of value to the people in the city of Wheeling. Tony Domenick

Domenick says he stands FOR the residents and carries the experience to bring about the changes people want to see, and he’s eager to work with everyone in the community.