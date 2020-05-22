Wheeling Mayoral Candidate: Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The race for mayor in Wheeling is heating up with elections right around the corner.

Mayor Elliott says Wheeling has made a lot of progress in the past four years.



They’ve improved parks and playgrounds across the city,



They’ve made city government more accessible, putting council meetings on TV, and creating ward pages on facebook.



They’ve also created a new user-friendly city website.

I think we’ve moved the needle forward in economic development here. There are still some things that are in motion that I want to see through, The public safety building is something we identified as a major need, you know, once the city council got elected four years ago, we toured the police and fire facilities and identified just how lacking they all were. So we made that a priority. We’re several years into that conversation. I’m hoping we’ll be able to make a decision soon on that Mayor Glenn Elliott

Mayor Elliott said you have to do some things because they’re important–even though they may not be popular.



He said the city user fee is one of those.



But he said half will go to public safety facilities and the other half to infrastructure.



He says that may not be the popular way to pay for them, but there aren’t a lot of options for a city in West Virginia to raise funds.