WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the area’s most well-known and long-running golf scramble reached a milestone Friday afternoon.



The 25th Annual Pat Clutter Memorial Golf Scramble took place, once again, at the Crispin Center at Oglebay.



The scramble helps fund the Patrick A. Clutter Scholarship.



Over the years more than $100,000 in scholarship funds have been awarded for Wheeling Park High School students interested in a broadcasting career.



The event is held each year in memory of Pat Clutter, who was a longtime teacher and coach at Wheeling Park. During that time he established the school’s radio and television program, which influenced the careers of many area broadcasters.



Clutter also served as news director and a news and sports anchor at WTRF.

From the teaching aspect, to his television aspect and coaching aspect, he did touch a lot of lives and to continue this on, because there are a lot of people playing in this today. He was my coach, he was my teacher or I knew him from TV 7. So there is a lot of personalities involved here. Dave Flatley, Pat Clutter Memorial Golf Scramble Committee

The winners of this years scholarship are Jenna Maguire and Lauren Taylor. Each student was awarded three thousand dollars in scholarship money.