A behind the scenes look at Wheeling Park’s “She Kills Monsters” play

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Wheeling Park High School is bringing an action-packed love story between two sisters to life.

It’s a story coming to life on this stage for the first time. Wheeling Park’s “She Kills Monsters” is taking you back to the mid-90s to capture a story of love and loss with a science fiction twist.

“The play has a lot of heart, and it really is kinda a love story between two sisters, but it’s also a lot of fun. It’s got great music. It’s action-packed, so it should be a very entertaining night.” Michael Aulick, Actor coach and fight choreographer

“I think people will enjoy the combat, and there’s some dancing. It’s a really fun high-energy show.” Eliza Aulick, plays the role of Agness in the play

The play has it all… drama, comedy, stage-fighting, and dancing. There’s even some fantasy characters like dragons, and ogres.

But underneath it all is a powerful message of acceptance.

“This play speaks to issues of being true to the person you are. There are some questions about whether or not the sister who passed away is a lesbian.” Michael Aulick, Actor coach and fight choreographer

“I love the message it sends. Wheeling Parks history… We haven’t really seen a lot of representation for the LGBTQ groups and that community. I think it’s really important we show representation.” Stephanie Ebbarb, plays the role of Tilly in the play

And you’ll see it all coming together for the next three nights after they spent many hours rehearsing since September.

“It’s been a lot of work, but I think it’s gonna pay off, and I’m really excited for people to see it.” Stephanie Ebbarb, plays the role of Tilly in the play

You can catch the play Friday night and Saturday night at 7 and Sunday at 3.

Just get your tickets at wphswv.booktix.com.