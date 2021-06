Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-It’s a big day for Class of 2021 Wheeling Park Patriots!

331 seniors just graduated today at WesBanco Arena before a large and proud audience of family, friends, and high school staff.

Wheeling Park Principal Meredith Dailer has nothing but the best of wishes for the students, as they go into the next chapter of their lives.

This Class was awarded more than $5.7 million in scholarships and grants. So congrats to the Park graduates!