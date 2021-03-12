FBI alleges Former Wheeling Park/ West Liberty Graduate Rifled Through US Senate Papers

(WTRF/AP)- A woodworking business owner from Washington County PA is accused of joining rioters inside the U.S. Capitol two months ago, rifling through Electoral College vote certification-related paperwork from a desk on the Senate floor.

Federal court records unsealed this week show Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey was charged in February with trespassing on Capitol grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and obstruction of Congress.

An FBI affidavit says agents fielded several tips that Shalvey was the person shown in photos wearing a green helmet and other tactical gear.

The Pittsburgh FBI interviewed three people who know him as being from Wheeling, W.Va.

7News has discovered that Shalvey graduated from Wheeling Park in 2003 and from West Liberty University in 2008.

Shalvey’s business Second Life Arborist was in Wheeling in 2015.

A tipster said Shalvey sent them texts and photos “that appear to depict official correspondence that has handled by Shalvey from at least one of the desks in the Senate chamber.”

Witnesses told the FBI he attended high school in West Virginia.

His public defender in Washington, PA where charges were filed, declined comment Thursday.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

7NEWS Spoke to Shalvey in February of 2015 when he started his business in Wheeling, called Second Life Arborist