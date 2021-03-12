FBI alleges Former Wheeling Park/ West Liberty Graduate Rifled Through US Senate Papers

(WTRF/AP)- A woodworking business owner from Washington County is accused of joining rioters inside the U.S. Capitol two months ago, rifling through Electoral College vote certification-related paperwork from a desk on the Senate floor.

Federal court records unsealed this week show Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey was charged in February with trespassing on Capitol grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and obstruction of Congress.

An FBI affidavit says agents fielded several tips that Shalvey was the person shown in photos wearing a green helmet and other tactical gear.

The Pittsburgh FBI interviewed three people who know him as being from Wheeling, W.Va.

7News has discovered that Shalvey graduated from Wheeling Park in 2003 and from West Liberty University in 2008

A tipster said Shalvey sent them texts and photos “that appear to depict official correspondence that has handled by Shalvey from at least one of the desks in the Senate chamber.”

Witnesses told the FBI he attended high school in West Virginia.

His public defender in Washington, where charges were filed, declined comment Thursday.