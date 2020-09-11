High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Firefighter “uncles” stand-in for “brother” during ‘daughters’ Senior Night

Wheeling Park High School

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Senior Night, a night where you’re remembered for your accomplishments on the field or court of play.

You’re cheered by fans and your teammates and get to stand proudly with your parents.

Last night was a little different for one Wheeling Park Senior.

Lizzy Hinzey was the daughter of John Gregory “Greg” Hinzey, a Wheeling Firefighter, who passed away in August.

Greg’s five “brothers” wanted to again honor their own. They stood with “niece” on one of the most important nights of her Senior year.

Greg was  a member of the Wheeling Fire Department for 25 years.

He was also the former Chief and EMS Captain of the Neffs Volunteer Fire Department, a registered nurse and paramedic.

