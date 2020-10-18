Health Dept: Wheeling Park High School will be closed for 5 days starting Monday due to COVID-19

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing five (5) new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County. Currently, the health department reports a total of 460 cases, including ten (10) probable cases and seven (7) deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Ohio County Schools and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing that Wheeling Park High School will be closed for 5 days, starting Monday, October 19, 2020, as a result of multiple positive COVID-19 cases at the school.

To clarify, while the building will be closed for these days, remote instruction will continue at Wheeling Park High School.

Two (2) new positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at Wheeling Park High School. One case is an adult staff member that tested positive on 10/18/20. The second case is a student who tested positive on 10/18/20. The health department and school officials have investigated and identified staff that were direct contacts. Those individuals have been contacted and placed in quarantine.

Ohio County Schools and the health department will monitor additional cases during the week and determine resuming in-person instruction for the week of October 26th. Students will continue remote learning during the school closure, and all other Ohio County schools will remain on a regular schedule.

School staff will conduct appropriate disinfection and cleaning of all areas within the school over the weekend. All students and staff should monitor their health. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested. Ohio County Schools and the County Health Department reminds all students and staff to continue to follow proper COVID-19 prevention and health practices including wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, hand washing, and routine cleaning.

Investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, cases at higher education centers, and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is monitoring five outbreaks among facilities in Ohio County. These facilities include two local long-term care centers, a local university, public schools transportation, and a residential care facility.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wear a face-covering when out in public, indoors, or at work, wash your hands frequently, and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by a county health department and receive further instructions in regard to care and monitoring.

If positive, you should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested at this location should call the on-call number at (304) 221-3995. Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information; MedExpress is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228; Wheeling Health Right is offering testing, call (304) 233-9323 for more information.