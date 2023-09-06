WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It looks to be an inspiring and fun-filled evening at the Performing Arts Center at Wheeling Park High School.



Motivational Speaker Brad Hurtig will share his amazing story, while rapper Kevi Morse will also perform an inspirational set as well.



Hurtig has been touring the nation, speaking at local high schools, sharing his amazing story. He was a student-athlete at a small town in Northeast Ohio.



He lost both hands in an industrial accident, but against all odds he was able to resume his playing career. He will be spreading his message of find a way.



Meanwhile, Morse will perform his faith-based show as well.

“The concert is free of charge. Bring a friend. We are going to have some fun. It’s called the ‘We Outside Tour.’ We are bringing the outside inside, with palm trees and leis. We want to feel free and be uplifted.” Kevi Morse Performer/Artist

The show is free and begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Wheeling Park High School. There will be another show in St. Clairsville Thursday.