WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local high school graduate has received one of the most prestigious scholarships that the State of West Virginia has to offer.

Wheeling Park High School’s MaKiyah Strothers is one of 27 students across the State of West Virginia to receive the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Award.

The scholarship is a $40,000 scholarship that she will use at West Liberty University where she plans to study elementary education.

The scholarship will provide her with a mentor to work by her side at West Liberty and then requires her to teach in West Virginia for 5 years following her graduation.

MaKiyah credited Ohio County Schools for her success and says she hopes to return one day as a teacher.

”My education at Wheeling Park High School and really in Ohio County schools in general has really been beneficial to this whole process. I’m also really excited to hopefully give back to my community and come back to Ohio County schools when I graduate. It’s just, it’s an awesome, awesome place and I love it.” MaKiyah Strothers – Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarship Recipient

MaKiyah will also be a member of the West Liberty University softball team as she embarks on her journey to become a teacher.

7News would like to congratulate MaKiyah on her big accomplishment and wishes her all the best at West Liberty University.