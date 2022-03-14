WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-It’s a big day for the Wheeling Park Patriots Wrestling Team and a Steenrod 4th grader.

The school district honored Wheeling Park wrestler’s big wins tonight. The wrestlers finished the season with a state title last weekend.

It was a close-match. They were up against University High School and former State Champion Parkersburg South, and they came out on top. Officials say the last time Wheeling Park’s Wrestlers won state was in 2006.

Along with the team’s big wins, head coach Brian Leggett also gained recognition. After OVAC and winning state, Leggett was declared coach of the year state-wide.

There’s been a lot of successes last weekend, and assistant superintendent Rick Jones is happy for everyone.

“Super proud. We get to bring them tonight. We will continue to celebrate, but it makes it a lot of fun to be in education when you watch your kids do great things. So, we’re super excited for them.” assistant superintendent Rick Jones, Ohio County Schools

Jones and board members also congratulated Zane Murray. He’s a fourth grader from Steenrod Elementary, who just won first place in a state-wide science fair.

The board says they’ll continue to celebrate students and athletes successes in the next meetings.