Glen Dale, W, Va. (WTRF) – The tournament took place at John Marshall High School.

The Patriots had 2 pins for victories. In the 126 pound weight class, Lowe pinned Buckhannon Upshur’s Wilson.

In the 138 weight class, Lucas pinned Upshur’s Hurst.

Another victory for the Patriots included in the 220 pound weight class where Brothers beat University’s McBee by a score of 5-0.