Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Grant Simon got Park on the board first with an RBI single into left. It was 1-0 Patriots in the second.

In the top of the 3rd, the Patriots brought in a pair thanks to a double off the wall from Luke Marsh The Patriots led 3-1.

Marsh would add 2 more RBI’s in the 5th to make it 6-4.

Wheeling Park went on to win 8-4. Next up is an OVAC Semifinal game against University.