OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–With the Ron Mauck Wrestling Championship kicking off on Thursday, the stakes are high for the defending 5A and overall champs.

The Wheeling Park Patriots have had a very successful season on the mat this far.

Most recently they won the team championship at the Bob Wood Invitational.

Sophomore Jameson Maynard has only had three loses on the year.

He is going into OVAC as the number one seed in his weight class.

While others are being lazy or slacking off, I’m putting in as much effort as I can… You know I put a lot of pressure on myself, and I work really hard to achieve my goals. Jameson Maynard, WPHS sophomore

He says University is their biggest competition.

They fell to the Hawks in the finals of the Wheeling Park Duals and he says the whole Park team is craving a rematch.

Head Coach Brian Leggett says he has confidence in his team.

We took last weekend off and let our guys bodies kind of heal a little bit. Our preparation with our training, we really spiked it up last Wednesday and then we start to cycle back and just make sure they’re mentally ready because they know the technique. They know the wrestling and everything else…Of course, to be able to do it back-to-back would be a huge success for this program but really we’re just going out there and focusing on wrestling. If we do that and wrestle to the fullest of our capabilities, winning will just take care of itself. Brian Leggett, WPHS Wrestling head coach

The Ron Mauck OVAC Wrestling Championship will begin on Thursday, January 19.