Morgantown, W, Va. (WTRF) – Senior Owen Leary repeated winning the 2 state championships that he had in last year’s tournament.

He broke his own school record last season and swam the 50 yard freestyle in 21.27 seconds. He also took the title in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 46.34 seconds.

The Patriots also came in 3rd place in the 200 freestyle relay and broke its school record with a time of 1 minute and 34 seconds.

“All credit goes to my coaches. You know, I have some of the best coaches out there and they really pushed me in practice. They know what workouts to give me and to make better in the pool; I’ve been doing a lot. I haven’t been doing a lot. I haven’t been just focused on sprinting, I’ve been dabbing in some longer distance stuff. That’s really made me more of a well-rounded swimmer this year,” Leary said.