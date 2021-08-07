Pat Clutter Memorial Golf Scramble continues to help students realize their dreams

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — For nearly a quarter of a century, the Pat Clutter Memorial Golf Scramble has raised thousands of dollars in scholarship funds for Wheeling Park High School students interested in a career in broadcasting.



Friday marked the 24th year for the scramble, which was once again held at the Crispin Center at Oglebay.



It’s held each year in memory of Pat Clutter, who was a long time teacher and coach at Wheeling Park and a news director and reporter here at WTRF.

During that time, Clutter established the school’s Radio and Television program, which influenced the careers of many area broadcasters.



Clutter passed away following a long battle with cancer in 1997.

” My Dad started the Radio and Television Program at Wheeling Park High School. We have given over one hundred thousand dollars, within the 24 years to several students either each year, one a year. We try to pick as many as we can just to help continue this keep his memory alive and make these kids’ dreams come true in the communications field. Kelly Clutter, Event Co-organizer.

Six thousand dollars in scholarship money was awarded to three graduating seniors. This year’s winners were Joey Carter, Francesca Malinky and Lindsey Poe