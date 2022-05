Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2022 Patriots have officially thrown their caps into the air.

Family, friends and teachers packed WesBanco Arena to celebrate the achievements of Wheeling Park graduates.

Board of Education President David Croft and Valedictorian Abigail Barki were among the featured speakers, along with senior class vice-president Kaden Cunningham.

7 sports director and Wheeling Park teacher Scott Nolte could also be heard reading off the names of the students.