OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School was the place to be Wednesday evening as the school held their annual Queen of Queens pageant competition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event served as a qualifying event for the OVAC pageant competition this summer.

Payton Nickerson took home the top spot.

1st runner up is Natalie Archer, 2nd is Addison Wright, and Kathleen Fritter was named Miss Congeniality.