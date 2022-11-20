OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– This Ohio County student athlete is going above and beyond to ensure his teammate has an equal opportunity to learn.

This Wheeling Park athlete taught himself sign language to assist his deaf teammate during practices.

“I don’t know, it’s just the first thing that came to my head was just learn sign language.“ Aidan Kosol, Wheeling Park High School Senior

It’s not every day that someone goes out of their way to be inclusive, but to Wheeling Park’s Aidan Kosol it was a no brainier.

Coaches asked the senior to help his new teammate, Daevon Duke.

Daevon is deaf and wears a special earpiece that magnifies sounds, but when he jumps in the pool, he must take It out, meaning he can’t hear at all.

Park swim coach, Emilee Salatino says she was writing skills out on a white board to try to instruct him, but it wasn’t affective.

She knew there had to be a better solution.

“After the first day I was kind of coming up with movements for different things but I kind of realized it just wasn’t really working. After that I just kind of immediately knew I needed to go home and teach myself some sign language At least just enough to be able to teach him.” Aidan Kosol, Wheeling Park High School Senior

Right away she saw a huge improvement in Daevon’s’ swimming.

“When I was watching them together, Aidan was using sign language. I said, ‘Aidan, did you teach yourself sign language?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m trying to. I went home last night, and I tried.’ And I immediately got tears in my eyes because it was truly the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.“ Emilee Salatino, Wheeling Park High School Swim Coach

Daevon says he was surprised.

Not only can he better understand the workouts, but he’s gained a new friend.

“I never thought that another person would actually step forward and do extra work in his hands instead of just using his voice.” Daevon Duke, Wheeling Park High School Sophomore

They say kindness makes the world go around, but in this case, it created open waters where anyone facing obstacles can dive right in.