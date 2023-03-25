WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Park High School sophomore Alexis Bordas is paving her way as a star athlete in women’s basketball.

Recently named the West Virginia girls’ basketball Gatorade Player of the year, Alexis Bordas does it again. This time winning the Mary Ostrowski Award as the state’s top player. She is the third sophomore in the history of the state to win the Player of the Year award.

Bordas says that she was not expecting to win the award and that it is an honor to be chosen from a pool of so many talented athletes. She states that as a sophomore she still has a long road ahead of her in her basketball career and is thankful for all of her teammates and coaches. She recognizes that hard work does pay off and plans to work even harder in the future.

Going into the state tournament Bordas averaged 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.6 steals per game. She had averaged the most points and steals per game, the most of anybody in the tournament in either category with 78 points and 13 steals in only three games.

Wheeling Park Coach Ryan Young says that Bordas deserves the award as a dedicated player that puts in the hard work and is a great teammate and leader of their team.

Bordas recognizes her ability to score, reaching 1000 career points, 34 of them in a state tournament quarterfinal game, but says that her skill set is more than just scoring points. She says she studies the game, watching other star players to improve herself. She loves basketball and describes herself as a gym rat, and that if she could live in a gym that she would.

Bordas is very grateful for every individual award she has accomplished, but has her eyes on the top prize, winning a state championship. She states that it is her biggest goal in high school, and that it would be the greatest feeling to win the title.

Bordas will be presented with the Mary Ostrowski Award at the 76th annual Victory Awards Dinner on May 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.