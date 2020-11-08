Wheeling Park Cheerleaders Win Region 1 AAA WVSSAC Title

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School hosted the Region one WVSSAC cheerleading competition was held. Although these athletes are unable to stunt due to COVID-19 protocols they sure brought it with their difficulty in tumbling and creative choreography.

The Brooke Bruins had a powerful cheer and a solid routine overall but it was not enough to beat the defending champs wheeling park. Head coach Shawna Sheapard breeds these cheerleaders into champions.their jump sequence and transitions stand out like no other. Wheeling Park went on to win AAA Regional Champs. Brooke and Wheeling park will move onto states next month.