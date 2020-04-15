Wheeling Park Class of 2020 Senior Sendoffs

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Senior year for the Class of 2020 is far from any other senior year the rest of us can relate to.

It’s a reality for not only the seniors at Wheeling Park High School but also so many others worldwide.

As we’re coping with the impacts of the Pandemic, Wheeling Park High School has decided to use this year to send its seniors off for the first time in its history.

The school’s Facebook page is asking seniors to submit senior photos of themselves, along with their name, favorite high school activities, and a short message to their classmates and teachers. The photos can then be seen on the school’s social media platforms.

Schools officials say they understand how much of a milestone senior year is for the students and want to make it as special as they can.

“We just hate that they aren’t able to experience the spring of their senior year, and so anything that we can do to make it more special to them. Let the know how much we care, and are excited for them in this next step. That’s what’s most important to us.” Meredith Dailer, Associate Principal at Wheeling Park High School

The Class of 2020 at Wheeling Park has 350 seniors.

You can send your photos via email at seniors2020@wphs.ohio.k12.wv.us.

