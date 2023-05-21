WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three hundred and sixty-eight high school careers came to a successful close today—with a packed WesBanco audience to cheer them on.

Red, white and blue caps covered the arena floor as Wheeling Park graduates were given their hard-earned diplomas.

Valedictorian Makenna Kelly and Salutatorian Mariana Alkhouri congratulated the class and introduced outstanding alumnus Ashley Yeager Verma, while 7News Sports Director Scott Nolte read off the students’ names.

More than $7 million in scholarships were given to the school’s class of 2023 this year alone.