OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park Girls basketball team hosted the Capital Cougars.

The Patriots were quick off the bat and put up thirty-one points in the first quarter.

While the Cougars managed to score one basket.

At halftime the Patriots led 51-2.

They dominated Capital with a 77-8 victory.

Alexis Bordas and Natalie Daugherty lead the team with 15 points each.

However, every single player on the Patriots roster score this game.

Park’s Head Coach Ryan Young says he’s already noticed improvement in his team’s abilities and each game, they grow closes as a group.

I think just watching them grow. We were so young last year. Just to see them kind of mature and to understand what it means to be a good teammate to each other…

We jumped on them (Capital) early. The kids did a really good job at pushing the ball, creating new off turnovers, sharing it and I think our scoring was pretty balanced. We had a tough loss on Thursday down in University so I think this is a good way for us to bounce back.

Ryan Young, Wheeling Park Head Coach

They’re record is now 4-1.

Up next, they will face Morgantown on Tuesday.