Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Park hit the ground running against Buckhannon – Upshur. Lala Woods drove and scored to give the Pats an early 4-0 lead.

In the second quarter, it was really all Patriots. Natalie Daugherty came up with the long ball to give the Patriots an 11 point lead.

Park jumped out to a huge 40-16 halftime lead and blew out Upshur, 73-44.