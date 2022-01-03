Wheeling Park graduate heads back to class to talk gap year opportunity

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you know a young adult who might feel a little lost with what to do with their life, check this out!

A 2020 Wheeling Park Graduate, Emma Ihlenfeld, ventured back to class today with a life-changing experience to tell. She says she joined AmeriCorps; a volunteer program through the US government.

She asked Park seniors if they have a heart for traveling the country and serving their communities.

In one year, Emma built hiking trails in Napa, California, helped with COVID vaccine rollout in L-A, and worked at a Montana food bank. She believes she is the only one from her graduating class to join AmeriCorps, and now she hopes to see more Park graduates sign up.

It gave me a clearer picture of what I want to do with my life; with what I want to do with my future career. And definitely gave me a passion for service that I knew was there but definitely emphasized it for me. Emma Ihlenfeld, Park Graduate, former AmeriCorps member



Emma said it was a great gap year opportunity as an alternative to online schooling, especially during a pandemic.

She is now enrolled at WVU.

To learn more, head here.