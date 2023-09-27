WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you have a bone to pick with our leaders in Washington—Wheeling Park High School may have the reanimated representatives we need.

Their graphic design students have created fictitious campaign signs for our favorite Halloween monsters—with the help of artificial intelligence.

The high schoolers were commissioned to create decorations for Oglebay Park’s animal-themed Halloween party.

Whether you like Batney Spears or you want to unleash the Kraken, these kids knew how to take it from idea to image.

They decided Oglebay’s Boo at the Zoo was the perfect place for their creatures to stump.

“Years ago, it would take hours to make these type of posters. But now with just a little help, we can we can really put out, I think we have 20 signs that they made in just a few days.” Bob Heldreth, Vice President of Marketing, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration is in charge of designs for Boo at the Zoo each year—and decided to harness the creativity of Wheeling’s teens.

After pitching a few slogans to Wheeling Park’s CTE Graphic Design class, they decided on the ghouls and ghosts that would be running for office, and conjured up some pun-filled names.

“You know, there was Translucent Tim, I think the Incredible Pulp was used for a pumpkin.” Zoe Jacobs, Senior, graphic design student

Those monikers were then input into AI generators to create the kooky characters you see here, and the students did the rest.

Boasting their layouts and color schemes, the posters went from concept to finished product with barely a hitch.

Despite the fears that the technology could replace certain livelihoods, its application in their classroom was both speedy and educational.

“Of course, originality will always win, but I think in instances like this, I think it has a purpose. And even it could help with mocking up ideas like storyboarding. Just when you have to do a lot of work at once.” Melissa Marshall, CTE Graphic Design Instructor, Wheeling Park

It’s a win for West Virginia students, in a world often overwhelmed with today’s astounding technology.

Just don’t expect T.P. Sarcophagus to wrap up new legislation anytime soon.

The same class puts their work toward more than just campaigning.

They also design the posters for Wheeling Park High School plays and musicals.