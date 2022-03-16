WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-It was a big day for Wheeling Park High School!

The high school’s Athletic Complex officially opened today, and the girls softball team played on the field for the first time.

School officials say it’s a multi-purpose field for many different sports. This has been a long-time coming, and everyone couldn’t be anymore excited.

“It’s very exciting to see this project come to fruition. We’ve been talking about it for a couple of years now.” Molly Aderholt, Board of Education president

“It’s so exciting. We couldn’t be happier to have our first home softball game here on our amazing field.” Kim Miller, superintendent

“We are so pleased to be doing this today. We’ve held off. The field was finished, but this is really about bringing the girls softball team home, and their first opportunity to play on the field. Meredith Dailer, Wheeling Park Principal

Along with the Board of Education, the Wheeling Park Commission also played a huge role in this.