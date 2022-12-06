WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Park High School Choir held a “dine to donate” fundraiser for their Festival of Sound Tuesday evening at Perkins Restaurant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They will have Festival of Sound concert on December 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and again on December 18 at 2 p.m.

If you’d like to donate, contact Joyce Jingle at Wheeling Park High School in the music department. They will also have a Wreath Raffle the night of the Festival. Entries are $10. There is also a “Cookie Walk” this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Mark’s Lutheran in Elm Grove.