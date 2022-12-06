WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Park High School Choir held a “dine to donate” fundraiser for their Festival of Sound Tuesday evening at Perkins Restaurant.
They will have Festival of Sound concert on December 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and again on December 18 at 2 p.m.
If you’d like to donate, contact Joyce Jingle at Wheeling Park High School in the music department. They will also have a Wreath Raffle the night of the Festival. Entries are $10. There is also a “Cookie Walk” this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Mark’s Lutheran in Elm Grove.