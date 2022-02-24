OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School held their annual All About Park open house Thursday evening, giving local 8th graders a chance to see what the Patriots have to offer.



Students and their parents — both incoming and prospective students — had the chance to “see what it’s all about,” taking a look at the wide variety of programs offered by Wheeling Park. Wheeling Park’s principal projected about 800 to 900 people coming through, between the students and their parents.

“It’s a great way to showcase all of our academics, athletics, extracirculars, student clubs. We talk about our ciriculum and scheduling for incoming 8th graders, and then our career and technical students are actually downstairs welding. We’re having a cook-off in our restaurant shop. So it’s a great way to showcase all of the things we have to offer.” Meredith Dailer, Principal, Wheeling Park High School

This was also a special year for the event, since the renovations on the brand new school entrance is complete, and the new store upstairs is open as well, with the official ribbon cutting set for Friday.