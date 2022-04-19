WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With an urgent need for blood donations all across the nation as well as here locally, some area high school students are stepping up to help the cause.



The Safety & First Aid Club at Wheeling Park High School hosted a blood drive today at the JB Chambers Performing Arts Center.

They were hoping to collect over 30 units of blood, which would qualify the club for a $250 scholarship to be awarded to one of their seniors.

Students took on a number of responsibilities leading up to and throughout the blood drive.