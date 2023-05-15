HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Wheeling Park High School was named a 2022-2023 West Virginia PBIS

Tier 1 Model School by the West Virginia Behavior/Mental Health Technical Assistance Center

(WVBMHTAC) per a press release.

In collaboration with the WV Autism Training Center at Marshall University and the WV Department of Education, the WVBMHTAC oversees, in addition to other initiatives, the state’s school-wide Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) project.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the WV PBIS Leadership Team began searching for West Virginia PBIS Tier 1 Model Schools in January. The process involves the schools submitting evidence of their work and participating in a site visit for interviews with their staff, students, PBIS teams, and administrators.

The evidence of their work can be found in their school and classroom expectations, how they utilize their data, in examples of their positive feedback systems, their planning of how to respond to challenging behaviors, and how they build relationships with all their stakeholders. The leadership looks for ongoing evidence of a multi-tiered, problem solving framework that produces positive outcomes.

Wheeling Park High School, along with principal Meredith Dailer and her PBIS team, surpassed standards to be awarded this recognition. At the site visit with the WV PBIS Leadership team,

Wheeling Park High School’s journey to building a consistent PBIS framework was highlighted by the fact that all the essential features of PBIS are fully embedded in all aspects of Wheeling Park High School.

WV PBIS Coordinator, Alicia Ziman, said, “The Model Schools initiative is an integral part of our project. Identifying Model Schools gives us the opportunity to showcase the work these schools have found to be effective. We also have the ability to share their experiences with schools across the state and with outside stakeholders. Model schools can instill an excitement in others through their passion and dedication to the PBIS Framework that is hard to capture in any training alone.”

