WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of high school students all over the area are about to take a big step.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For the first time, many of them will have the opportunity to make their voices heard in the upcoming election.

Thursday, representatives from Wheeling’s City-County building, including the Ohio County Elections Coordinator and the County Administrator, paid a visit to Wheeling Park High School.

The goal was to inform students about the election process and give them an idea of what to expect when they head to the polls for the first time.

During the session, several students registered to vote and some even signed up as poll workers.

” I’m on the debate team, so I know a lot about politics and I think that since I have a vote now It’s really important to me because now I can elect these officials and be able to voice my opinion.” Abby Sheller, Senior, Wheeling Park High School

This is the next generation. This is the group that is going to elect our next president in 2024. They are going to elect our next governor in 2024 as well. So we need to make sure that they are informed. They are the future of our country and we need to make sure that they are fully aware of what they can and cannot do and what they need to do. Rick Marsh, Dept. Chair for Social Studies, Wheeling Park High School

Students also had a hands on opportunity to practice on an actual voting machine. The program was organized by the school’s social studies department.