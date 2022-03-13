WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Park High School walked away state champions in two separate tournaments Saturday.

The Iron Patriots teams 1 and 3 won the Vex Robotics high school state championship at Fairmont State University.

The Speech and Debate team also earned their 42nd consecutive state title at the WVSDA State tournament, with many students winning individual awards.

The Speech and Debate competition took place at WVU on March 11 and March 12. For sweeps and the state title, Wheeling Park High School won first place.

You can see the names of the winners below:

WVSDA State Speech and Debate Tournament Results





Logan Frazier, 1st Place Informative Speaking; 1st Place Duo Interpretation

Eliza Aulick,1st Place Humorous/Dramatic Interpretation; 3rd Place Duo Interpretation

Kaden Cunningham, 1st Place Impromptu Speaking; 1st Place Extemporaneous Speaking; 3rd Place Poetry Interpretation

Charlie Ihlenfeld, 1st Place Lincoln-Douglas Debate; Top Lincoln-Douglas Speaker Award; 2nd place Congressional Debate

Summer Duerr-O’Bryant, 1st Place Public Forum Debate

Chloe Humway, 1st Place Prose Interpretation; 3rd Place Declamation

Julia Kelly, 1st Place Declamation

Laykin Milton, 1st Place Program Oral Interpretation; 4th Place Original Oratory

Aliyah Pelley, 1st Place Oral Interpretation of Literature; WVSDA Scholarship Winner

Rylin Russell, 1st Place Public Forum Debate

Addison Wright, 1st Place Duo Interpretation

Mariana Alkhouri, 5th Place Lincoln-Douglas Debate

Taylor Andrews, 4th Place Poetry Interpretation; 3rd Place Prose Interpretation

Natalie Archer, 5th place Congressional Debate; 5th Place SPAR Debate

Harper Aulick, 3rd Place Informative Speaking, 3rd Place Duo Interpretation; 3rd Place Humorous/ Dramatic Interpretation

Audrey Bennett, 2nd Place Program Oral Interpretation

Laken Faulstick, 5th Place Broadcasting

Maggie Fuller, 2nd Place Lincoln-Douglas Debate

Braden Keen, 4th Place Impromptu Speaking; 2nd Place Extemporaneous Speaking; Original Oratory

Brendan Loy, 6th Place Humorous/Dramatic Interpretation

Towne Moores, 3rd Place Original Oratory; 4th Place Oral Interpretation of Literature; Broadcasting

Addison Perks, 6th Place Broadcasting; 2nd Place Prose Interpretation

Ellie Reasbeck, 2nd Place Informative Speaking; 4th Place Humorous/Dramatic Interpretation

Claire Seibert, 5th Place Poetry Interpretation

Abby Sheller, 5th Place Public Forum Debate

Mia Suwaid, 4th place Congressional Debate; 5th Place Public Forum Debate

Additional members contributing to the team win: Wyatt Andrews, Melody Campbell, Ayden Cottrill, Alice Joseph, Grant Kenamond; Charlie Mattingly; Grace O’Neil, Josaphine Vosvick

Congratulations to all the winners!