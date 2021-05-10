Wheeling Park High School students receive public service announcement award

OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of Wheeling Park High School students is being recognized for their efforts to help prevent underage drinking.

Members of the Radio- Television program placed 5th out of 28 schools in the annual NO School Spirits PSA Contest. It’s a contest in which students create a public service announcement concerning the dangers of underage drinking.

Over 150 students took part in this year’s contest, which is put on by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Association and funded by State Farm Insurance. The Wheeling Park entry took on a video game theme. Students say it’s a great way to spread an important message.

For their fifth place finish, students were presented with a check for $750, received Certificates of Recognition from Governor Jim Justice, and a Bluetooth speaker.