OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park High School swim team has jumped into training for their upcoming season.

This year they have a new athlete named Daevon Dukes.

Daevon is deaf and uses sign language.

This can make practicing in a loud pool very challenging.

Coach Emilee Salatino says she was struggling to community efficiently with Daevon.

That is when they decided to pair him up with a senior swimmer for practices.

Senior Aidan Kosol began working and demonstrating one-on-one with Daevon.

However, he took it a step further to help his teammate learn.

We decided to pair him with our senior, Aidan. Aidan started working with him that day and it immediately got better, Daevon’s swimming. But then the next day I was watching them together Aidan was using sign language. “I said, ‘Aidan, did you teach yourself sign language?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m trying to. I went home last night, and I tried.'” Emilee Salatino, Wheeling Park High School Swim Coach

Daevon says he has never had a teammate do anything like this before and that he is so grateful for Aidan.

Deavon Duke and Aidan Kosol using sign language.

They work together each practice and have developed a great friendship.

Catch Daevon and the rest of his teammates at their first swim meet on November 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Wheeling Park High School.

Daevon’s story will be highlighted on November 20, in our Beyond the Field series, where we will dive deeper into his story.