WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One special teacher is the new talk of the school at Wheeling Park High School.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On May 11, Morgan Bayes was named the Wanda C. Brown African American Teacher of the Year.

Prior to teaching at Wheeling Park, Bayes was a volunteer tutor at Woodsdale Elementary School before becoming a substitute for Ohio County Schools in 2015. She then became a full-time special education science teacher at Wheeling Park before transitioning to teaching special education math.

Bayes credited the principal of Woodsdale Elementary, Kimberly Miller, for encouraging her to earn her West Virginia teaching certificate and to pursue a full-time teaching career.

“Education truly is a calling, so when you know you’re supposed to be a teacher, that’s what you do. You just keep giving and you keep giving until somebody notices.” Morgan Bayes – Wanda C. Brown African American Teacher of the Year

Wanda C. Brown passed away in 2019. The award was created to honor her name and her 23 years of service at Ohio County Schools.