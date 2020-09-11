How did week one go for Wheeling Park High School?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) After week one almost in the books for Wheeling Park High School officials are saying the pandemic protocols are working well.

They are operating on a hybrid of two in person days with three days of remote learning that consists of two different student groups.

The first week included students getting used to wearing face covering and social distancing, along with being introduced to their new iPads and Chromebooks.

School officials say students are adjusting well as they head into week 2.

“Going into week two, we’re just going to continue to watch the numbers and see what Governor Justice has to say about where we stand. Athletic events have been going smoothly. We have our protocols in place for those who can and can’t be at the games, and it’s great to see all the kids out and about. You know, just doing school again.” David Crumm – OCS Administrator of Operations

He also says as a reminder; sporting event are for parents and immediate family only with tickets being bought ahead of time.