Wheeling Park High School will remain virtual due to additional positive cases

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park High School will still remain at Level 3 next week due to additional positive cases in the school community.

Level 3 means Wheeling Park will be full virtual learning.

Decisions for resuming in person learning for Thursday & Friday will be made early next week.

Students can expect teachers to have Office Hours on Monday and Engagement activities for periods 1-4 on Tuesday.

Currently, Ohio County is under “green” advisory on the County Alert Map.