Wheeling Park High School’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” show goes virtual

The Wheeling Park’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” Show will still go on, even in this pandemic. All of the characters are coming to life on stage as do they do every year, but it won’t be the same this time.

It would have been the year Wheeling Park high school canceled it’s Fall play. But plans quickly changed.

The play is going virtual.

You’ll have the characters and even the story itself come to life on this stage. All of it will be here, except an audience in the seats.

The play Director Kayla Nelson says they social distanced and wore mask during the rehearsals, but during the play itself, Nelson says the actors won’t interact as they normally would. This means they are acting as if the people they are talking to are in front of them when they may be behind them.

A lot of changes, but Nelson couldn’t be anymore excited just to have another play this year.

“It’s really kind of wonderful. The reason why I picked ‘it’s a Wonderful Life’, I felt at this point, we would need something uplifting and what could be better than your high school putting on this show.” Kayla Nelson, “It’s a Wonderful Life” Play Director

The production has already been pre-recorded and edited.

You’ll have anytime all weekend to see “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Just watch it through broadband on demand with showshare. A link will be posted to the school and county social media, as well as the high school’s website.

It’s $12 per household.